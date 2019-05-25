Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Sexy Bra In See-Through White Shirt

Kourtney Kardashian is rocking a sexy see-through shirt on social media, and leaving little to the imagination in the process.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pictured in a post for her lifestyle blog, Poosh. In the photo, Kourtney is a vision, wearing an all-white ensemble as she beams a radiant smile for the camera.

Kardashian is pictured wearing a pair of cream-colored slacks, which boast gold elements such as a button clasp and a pocket chain. She also dons a sheer, white long-sleeved shirt that allows fans to see through to see her sexy white bra underneath.

Kourtney has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulders. She poses with a rare smile on her face as she places both of her hands in the pockets of her pants.

Kardashian also sports a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshot, which includes a bronzed glow, along with highlighter on her cheeks and forehead to add to her shimmer.

Kourt completes her glam look with darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and a nude lip color. She also accessorizes by sporting a pair of small silver earrings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney kardashian is allegedly planning to spend the upcoming Father’s Day holiday with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with.

Kourtney and Scott will reportedly do something special with their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is reportedly fine with the plans.

Loading...

“Obviously, Sofia is more than happy to have Scott spend Father’s Day with his children, even if Kourtney happens to join their celebration. One of the things Sofia loves most about Scott is what an amazing dad he is, and she’s incredibly supportive when it comes to Scott spending quality time with his kids,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this month.

“She may even join the whole gang if she’s available; she may be spending the day celebrating with her own father [Lionel Richie] while Scott enjoys the day with the kids and Kourt,” the source added.

Recently, Kourtney told Paper Magazine that one of the things she’s most proud of in her life is how she’s been able to co-parent with Scott and welcome Sofia into their lives.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.