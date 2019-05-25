Reese Witherspoon Teases Cleavage In Lacy Silk Nightgown & Pours Herself A Huge Glass Of White Wine

A world-famous actress and an internationally recognized celebrity, Reese Witherspoon is widely known for her charm, beauty and sense of humor. Now, in her most recent Instagram share, the actress is showing that she has some serious sex appeal to go along with the rest of her positive qualities.

Sharing a brief clip in support of National Wine Day — an informal holiday that falls on May 25 each and every year, per WineFolly — Witherspoon joins the rest of the ladies from her hit HBO show Big Little Lies to celebrate in style. The blonde bombshell kicks off the clip with a bang, appearing front and center while clad in a very racy, extremely risque silk nightgown. The little lilac-hued number features a plunging neckline, one which teases her cleavage, and a bit of black lace embroidery around the bust. A slightly darker — but still purple — knitted sweater is tossed casually over her shoulders, emphasizing something of a sensual motif in tandem with the glass of white wine at her fingertips.

Of course, the Big Little Lies-inspired video clip wouldn’t be complete without the rest of the cast. Witherspoon is joined by fellow actresses Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern in the clip, each of them offering up a toast.

With a rather brief and self-explanatory caption expounding upon the virtues of a good glass of Chardonnay, Reese Witherspoon seems fairly content to let the clip speak for itself. Light, funny — and yet, a bit saucy — the actress’s fans swarmed the short Instagram video with affection, showering more than 37,000 likes and 400-plus comments in response to the share in very short order.

“Wtf is shailene wearing?” one dismayed commenter asked, quickly drawing like-minded replies.

“We should all take wine very seriously,” a second supporter remarked, adding a heart emoji and a wine glass emoji to cap off their sober comment.

“Woo who! It will give me a reason to go wine tasting at a new winery. I have never been too. I only have 450 to choose from,” a third fan wrote, clearly excited to get out and enjoy National Wine Day in their own personal way.

“You are all so stinking adorable!!!” a fourth follower quipped, drawing a number of likes for their apparent enthusiasm.

Equally famed for her infectious smile as for her feisty attitude and perky personality, Reese Witherspoon has topped the Hollywood A-list since she first made a major breakthrough in the 1991 film, The Man in the Moon. Since then, she has managed to maintain a high profile, and a fan base that simply can’t wait to see what lies on the horizon for her.