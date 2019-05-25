Bella Thorne Dons Tiny Pink Bikini On Instagram

Bella Thorne showed off her growing hair in her newest Instagram post. She also rocked a tiny bikini top so small, that it left parts of her chest uncovered while the actress sat at a table at a beachside restaurant, with the ocean and palm trees visible in the background.

Bella appeared to be makeup free, and closed her eyes for the shot. The top of her hair was darker with blonde highlights towards the bottom, and she accessorized with a host of necklaces. This included a big cross necklace and some chokers. Although the photo has only been posted for less than 30 minutes, it’s already been liked more than 123,000 times.

This post was preceded by a more solemn video clip of Thorne. She stood facing the camera while going braless under an unbuttoned white shirt. Her cross necklace was visible as the camera zoomed in on her face. Meanwhile, there were snowflake lights that danced around her, with fake snow falling on Bella to settle on her hair and shoulders. The actress wore deep red lipstick and her tears left her cheeks wet. The clip promotes her new book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, which appears to be doing very well.

Bella alluded to the success of the book with another Instagram post just three days ago. The photo she used was of a typewriter with $100 bills crammed in it, as she placed her hands on the keys. The typewriter was black with white keys in a shot that appears to include Thorne.

In other news, Thorne recently spoke with the CR Fashion Book Review and shared some personal details.

“Everybody loves when my hair is red. When it’s red, you read, She’s so beautiful, blah, blah, blah—they fucking love that look. And obviously, I can’t help but want people to accept me, and like my photos more and follow me more. But at the same time, the red hair isn’t me. I’m the girl with weird-colored hair or the girl who puts her hair in a bun because I don’t have time to brush it. But I can only do that for so long until I’m like, Okay, give me the red wig, I want some ‘likes’ on Instagram.”

Loading...

For Bella, it looks like blonde is in for now. Maybe she’ll go back to the red hair someday, but she seems content with her current look.