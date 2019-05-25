Kelsey Merritt Dons Pink Underwear On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt is one of the newest models to join the ranks of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, so it’s no surprise to see her on the brand’s Instagram feed. In their newest post, the model was lounging on a teal sofa. She propped up her head with her left hand and wore pink underwear along with a denim jacket.

Kelsey didn’t wear a shirt or bra underneath the jacket, however, as she showed off a little bit of her cleavage. Her hair was pulled up into a high top bun, and she wore a couple of bracelets on her right arm. The photo was posted just two hours ago, but it’s already garnered more than 60,000 likes.

Meanwhile, the model has been sharing photos of her daily outfits along with a selfie in the past couple of days. The newest post showed her posing in front of a warehouse loading dock, as she propped her bent leg on the wall behind her, showing off her toned legs. Merritt wore a matching workout set consisting of a black jacket and shorts. She sported a white top, along with chunky white sneakers for the shot. Her hair was down in a casual middle part as she smiled slightly for the photo.

In addition, three days ago Kelsey shared a photo of her outfit that showed her going chic and sophisticated. This time, she posed in front of a brick wall indoors, and wore another black-heavy outfit with tons of leather. The leather jacket and miniskirt was matched with a turtleneck white top and slip-on shoes. The Instagram update received more than 76,000 likes.

While Kelsey often shares risque photos, she once opened up about her conservative mom, reported Fox News.

“Honestly, my mom is so conservative that growing up I couldn’t even wear a bikini. I was not allowed. I was not allowed to post bikini pictures [on Instagram]…”

“It took a while to get here to this point where she’s now comfortable that I’m doing this. At first… with my first bikini shots [on Instagram] she was like, ‘Take it down! Take it down!’ But I was like, ‘Look, it’s work, you have to understand this,'” elaborated Kelsey.

Loading...

“I don’t think my mom knew what [Sports Illustrated] was, but because I’m in the modeling industry, she knows a bit,” she added, noting that she told her mom first when she landed the gig with the magazine.