Sarah Hyland Rocks Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Sarah Hyland shared a bikini pic with her Instagram fans in honor of National Wine Day, and so far it’s a huge hit. The update showed Sarah wearing a tiny string bikini, as she smiled widely for a selfie. She accessorized with a wide brimmed straw hat with a black ribbon accent, and wore her hair up with bangs framing her face.

Sarah’s mustard yellow earrings with tassels were on display. The actress also wore a couple of necklaces, a short one with a charm and a long strand that fell down to the middle of her chest. She held up a glass of wine, and appeared to be on a boat.

A couple of days ago, Hyland shared another post for which she tagged Ellen DeGeneres, and it’s no wonder, considering she was sporting underwear that featured Ellen’s face. She took a selfie in a mirror of her lower body, showing off her toned abs and the underwear that proudly peeked through a pair of light denim with trendy rips. Her shoes were pink with studs, and the post received more than 285,000 likes.

In addition, three days ago Sarah shared a cute couple photo of herself and Wells Adams. The lovebirds stood in front of the water as Wells grabbed ahold of two ropes with each hand. Sarah leaned in to kiss Wells while wearing a crop top and denim shorts. The Instagram update racked up more than 186,000 likes.

Wells is widely recognized by Bachelor Nation fans as the bartender who appears during the ever-popular Bachelor in Paradise series that broadcasts in the summertime.

Hyland’s fans know very well that she’s dealt with kidney issues throughout her life, and opened up to Allure about some of the challenges she’s faced.

“With everything I’ve been through medically, personally, publicly… I’ve needed to have a strong backbone and be able to stick up for myself. I’m so proud to be part of this campaign because it’s all about being confident and strong.”

She also opened up about the struggles surrounding a kidney transplant from 2016 from her father, as her body started rejecting the new organ.