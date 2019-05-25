Aussie Model Natalie Roser Spills Out Of Barely-There String Bikini Top In Sun-Kissed Snapshot

Tall, bronzed, and extremely attractive, Australian model Natalie Roser has had the opportunity to work with some of the world’s leading fashion magazines and labels. Despite this, however, she’s been focused on other avenues of personal and professional development as well — frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to share sexy snapshots to her ever-increasing audience. Currently boasting an Instagram following of 1 million individual users and counting, this blonde bombshell seems to know precisely how to set hearts aflame and pulses racing.

In her most recent Instagram update, Natalie can be seen in a fairly close crop as she takes in a sunny day at a beautiful beach. Her signature platinum blonde tresses are styled in loose, beach-babe waves and cascade down to frame her smiling face, finally cresting her shoulders. Her makeup game is completely on point, with a bit of rose pink eyeshadow being applied to her upper lids to add some shimmer to her look. Joined by long, luxurious lashes and a full row of perfectly white teeth, the model from Down Under appears to be a vision of health and beauty.

Clad only in a tiny string bikini top, Natalie appears unafraid to flaunt her deep cleavage and perfect decolletage, putting her feminine assets on full display.

In the very brief but inspirational caption attached to the sun-drenched snapshot, Natalie Roser gave thanks for the positive things in her life. Despite the brevity of the caption, her fans certainly seemed to appreciate the candid photo, awarding it over 5,000 likes and 100-plus comments in short order.

“Wow… looking absolutely ravishing and stunningly gorgeous baby doll,” one fan gushed, punctuating their comment with three trios of different romantic emoji.

“What do you whiten your teeth with?” a follower asked, quite directly — apparently looking to know the secret behind Natalie’s pearly whites.

“Have a fantastic Memorial Day weekend!! Gorgeous pic and smile!!” a third admirer remarked, capping off their message with alternating palm tree emoji and sun emoji.

Whether she’s hitting the beach, the gym, or the streets — Natalie Roser is always commanding attention. Most recently, as Pop Sugar detailed, she made headlines for having launched her own lingerie collection. Titled Rose and Bare, Natalie’s new venture seeks to make lingerie and intimates more inclusive and body-positive.

“Australia is such a beautiful, multicultural country and I was surprised that so many underwear brands ignored the diversity of Australian women,” Natalie said of her new line. “So I started working on Rose and Bare to solve that problem and provide a greater spectrum of ‘nude’ underwear.”