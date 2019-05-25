‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Villain & An Old Friend Resurface In Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the week of May 27 reveal that two familiar faces will be back in Salem, but for very different reasons.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Stacy Haiduk back in Salem as Kristen DiMera. As many fans already know, Kristen is back in full force, and this time, her scheme is nearly unbelievable.

On Friday, it was revealed that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) isn’t who she seemed to be. Viewers had been watching Nicole act extremely unusual, even for a mother grieving the loss of her only child. However, now fans know why.

Nicole isn’t Nicole at all. In fact, she is actually Kristen DiMera in an elaborate mask and wig. Kristen has returned to Salem as the presumed dead Nicole in order to sink her hooks into Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) yet again.

Kristen is shunning the love of Nicole’s life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), in order to get close to Brady, and so far it seems to be working. In the latest preview for the upcoming episodes, Kristen is seen pulling off her Nicole mask, and revealing that she hates having to mascarade as Nicole in order to get to Brady, the man she’s been obsessed with for years.

Days of Our Lives fans may remember that Brady and Kristen were together until he found out that she had drugged and raped his brother, Eric. Kristen, still in love with Brady, eventually stole his son, Tate, whom he conceived with Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), in hopes of having his baby.

Kristen’s stopped at nothing to get to Brady in the past, and it looks like she’s going all out again.

In the latest #DAYS, JJ and Haley grow closer while taking refuge at the Horton cabin.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/4rrXCcrz1M — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 23, 2019

Loading...

Fans will also see Kevin Riggins back in Salem as Rory. As many viewers will remember, Rory is JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) old friend, but he hasn’t been seen in Salem in a long time.

This week, JJ will call Rory and ask him for a big favor. However, it seems that the Salem police will be on to the situation, and they’ll bring Rory in for questioning.

Rory will sit down with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) about his possible connection and contact with JJ now that he is on the run with Haley Chen (Thia Megia), in hopes of keeping her from being deported back to China.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.