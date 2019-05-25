Kendall Jenner Shows Off Sexy Curves In Skimpy Bikini Top During Yacht Outing

Kendall Jenner isn’t letting her break up with Ben Simmons get her down. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted soaking up some sun on a yacht this week, and she looked stylish while doing so.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was photographed by paparazzi on Saturday as she enjoyed some time on a yacht with her mother, Kris Jenner. The two are currently in Monaco, where they headed after hitting up the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

Jenner was spotted wearing a skimpy white bikini top, which included black polka dots. She paired the top with some white pants, as the outfit put her long, lean legs, flat tummy, and toned arms on full display.

Kendall had her long, dark hair styled in straight strands, which fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also covered the top of her head with a long scarf. She wore hoop earrings and a pair of oversized sunglasses as well.

Kendall seemed to sport minimal makeup look for her day on the water. She was seen with dark eyebrows, a fresh face, and nude lips in the photos, just days after it was announced that she and her boyfriend had called it quits.

According to E! News, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons split before the Met Gala. Sources claim that the pair’s break up was amicable and that they are still in touch with one another.

“She cares about Ben and always wants to end her relationships on good terms. Kendall knew she had several out of the country trips coming up and thought it would be best if they took some space. It’s been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together,” an insider told the outlet of the breakup.

Recently, Jenner spoke to GQ Australia about the difficulties of maintaining a relationship in the public eye.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. You’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair,” Kendall stated.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life and famous family by following the Victoria’s Secret model on Instagram or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.