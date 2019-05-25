Jayme Closs’ Kidnapper Jake Patterson Has Been Sentenced To Life In Prison

Judge James Babler called Jake Patterson the "embodiment of evil" during his Friday sentencing.

Jayme Closs is the courageous 13-year-old girl who shocked the world when she managed to escape her kidnapper, 21-year-old Jake Patterson. On October 15, 2018, Patterson entered the Closs family home in Wisconsin and murdered Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, who died trying to protect their daughter. He then bound the young girl’s wrists and ankles with duct tape, carried her out to his truck, and took her away to a remote cabin owned by his family in Gordon, Wisconsin. It was there she was held captive for 88 days. She was kept under a bed that was barricaded with boxes, often given no food, water or bathroom breaks for hours at a time. On Friday, Patterson finally faced justice for the lives he took and the hell on earth he put Jayme through, according to Fox News.

While law enforcement tirelessly looked for her and members of the community formed their own search teams, in the end it was Jayme who rescued herself. After her abductor told her he’d be out of the house for an extended amount of time, she saw her opportunity and took it. She ran out the door of the cabin and was later discovered by a woman walking her dog.

In a case which shocked the US, it emerged that Patterson had abducted Jayme last October from her home after murdering both her parents, James and Denise Closs https://t.co/uc6TWpm9vJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2019

Although Jayme is now free, nothing can bring back her parents who were tragically taken from her. During Patterson’s sentencing in court, a family attorney read her official statement aloud. She speaks about her ability to outsmart him and achieve her own freedom. She also said she believes he should remain behind bars.

“He thought that he could own me but he was wrong. I was smarter. I was brave and he was not. He thought he could make me like him, but he was wrong. For 88 days he tried to steal me and he didn’t care who he hurt or who he killed to do that. He should be locked up forever.”

Loading...

Jayme got her wish. Wisconsin judge James Babler, sentenced Patterson to life in prison and didn’t hold back from condemning him for his heartless actions.

“There’s no doubt in my mind you’re one of the most dangerous men to ever walk on this planet,” he told him, also calling him the “embodiment of evil.”

Patterson kept his head down throughout most of the sentencing and when he was given the opportunity to speak, he took it. He told those gathered in court that he would do anything to bring back the lives of Jayme’s parents and undo the harm he caused the young girl.