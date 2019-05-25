Justin Long Recalls His ‘Disarming’ Onscreen Kiss With Britney Spears

The 40-year-old actor recently opened up about what it was like to kiss the blonde beauty during the 2002 film 'Crossroads.'

From the outside looking in, the opportunity to plant one on Britney Spears roughly two decades ago when she was 21 was something many actors would have found daunting. Justin Long – who shared an onscreen kiss with Spears back in 2002 in the film Crossroads — recently caught up with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to reminiscence on what it was like to lock lips with the blonde bombshell.

According to People Magazine, the smooch was an especially big deal to Long because it was his very first onscreen kiss with a massive pop star. Fortunately, the 40-year-old F Is for Family actor revealed that the kiss wasn’t nearly as nerve-wracking as it could have been and it was largely thanks to Spears’ delightful personality.

“I gotta say she was so sweet and down to earth. It was really disarming,” Long explained as he recalled working with the singing sensation.

“At one point our legs were intertwined and she goes, ‘I’m so sorry if my legs… I haven’t shaved in a few days, my legs might be a little prickly.’ And I go, ‘I’m sure they’re fine,'” he continued to recall as he described Spears as being apologetic for not being perfect.

“She goes, ‘No, no, they’re totally not, they’re really prickly.’ And she goes, ‘Feel,’ and she put my hand on her thigh and it was like a baby’s a**.”

According to Justin, Spears’ skin was the “smoothest thing” he’d ever touched. He proceeded to compare the pop star’s skin to what he imagined a dolphin felt like.

Justin Long Recalls His Onscreen Kiss with Britney Spears: She Thought Her Legs Were 'Prickly' https://t.co/w4RRDaXehT — People (@people) May 24, 2019

For those who are unfamiliar with the film, Spears co-starred with Zoë Saldana, Taryn Manning and Kim Cattrall.

Written by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner, Shonda Rhimes, the film tells the story of three teenagers who embark on a trip across the country to learn more about both themselves and their friendship.

In Crossroads, Spears plays the role of young Lucy Wanger. One scene features Long’s character, Henry, explaining why he and Lucy should lose their virginity to each other. Unfortunately, Lucy and Henry’s experience ends up being more awkward than the magical encounter they had hoped. In fact, when the kiss ends. Spears is giggling.

According to People Magazine, the film — budgeted at only $12 million –was a huge success, pulling in more than $60 million around the world during the three months it was in theaters.

The 2002 coming-of-age drama is not currently available on any major streaming services. However, you can catch Long’s first kiss with Britney by purchasing the film from Vudu or by purchasing a subscription to Cinemax.