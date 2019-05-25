Tiffany Trump Flaunts Flawless Decolletage In Sheer, Semi-Transparent Dress

The daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump may not dominate headlines as frequently or as convincingly as her famous father. However, that’s not to say that she lacks the capacity to wow a crowd, a potentiality she proved in full with her most recent Instagram update — one offered up just moments ago. A renowned socialite, model, and philanthropist, Tiffany Trump could be described as the epitome of elegance and class. She recently appeared in possession of her usual professional poise as she hit the red carpet in Cannes for the amfAR gala, per AOL.

In an Instagram image presumably shared from this event — given her surroundings, the backgrounding step and repeat, and the designer dress she is wearing — Tiffany appeared every bit the vision of loveliness. Her signature blonde tresses were styled in a subtle middle part, silken strands falling to either side to frame her pretty face. Her pretty eyes were framed by a bit of black liner, long and luxurious lashes, and expertly shaped eyebrows.

A plunging neckline and a sheer, semi-transparent dress teased a full glimpse of her flawless decolletage, a bit of class and sex appeal commingling via her choice of low-cut haute couture. Tiffany accessorized her gala look with chunky blue earrings with silver metalwork and a matching necklace. She sported a strikingly similar bracelet on her right wrist, and wore a light makeup look to complement her already fair complexion. Tiffany capped off the posh aesthetic by painting her lips an understated nude hue.

In the brief caption attached to the share, Tiffany Trump gave a shoutout to the amfAR gala itself, as well to a number of notable high-fashion icons — such as Lebanese designer Zuhair Murado. Despite the brief caption — and the fact that, as of this writing, the post has been live for less than an hour — fan response was immediate and overwhelming. Over 6,000 Instagram users left a like in response to Tiffany’s glitzy and glamorous share, and hundreds flooded the comments section.

“Love your dress! U [sic] look beautiful Tiffany,” one fan gushed.

“More than beautiful… stunning & gorgeous girl…. be blessed ever…. Always wear this beautiful smile,” a second supporter remarked, capping off their comment with a lone heart emoji.

“Stunning as always,” a third admirer quipped.

Tiffany Trump has built a name for herself in the beauty business, and her fans fall in love with each new post that she shares.