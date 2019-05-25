Taylor Swift Shuts Down Interviewer Who Asked Her About ‘Settling Down and Having Kids’

Taylor Swift is making it clear that she doesn’t want to be interviewed about her personal life anymore. In a recent chat with RTL, the “Me!” singer shut down an interviewer who asked her about “settling down and having kids” because she’s turning 30.

“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I’m not going to answer that question now,” Swift said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Swift is currently dating actor Joe Alwyn but as Cosmopolitan Magazine reports, the two have been very private about their relationship. It looks like that decision has been working for them.

“Keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship,” a source told People Magazine. They were able to get to know each other in peace.”

While the details about their first meeting are unclear, there are rumors that they met each other at a Kings Of Leon concert in late 2016, Cosmopolitan reports. The news of the relationship went public in May 2017 with sources claiming that things are serious between them.

“Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship,” an insider said to The Sun.

Although she dodged the question from RTL about her personal life, she did reflect on the lessons that she’s gained in her twenties and how they’ve informed her maturity now, Entertainment Tonight notes.

In a recent op-ed for Elle Magazine, she appeared to address the controversy that erupted after Kim Kardashian shared recordings of a conversation which indicated that Swift knew about the provocative lyric about her that Kanye West included in his song “Famous” Swift and her team had previously implied that she had no idea about it before the song was released. In response, several social media users started posting the snake emoji on her Instagram and Twitter posts. But while she promoted her last album Reputation, the singer included lots of serpent iconography in her marketing.

“The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans,” she continued.

Loading...

Swift has been teasing her fans about her seventh studio album for which “ME!” is the first single. As Buzzfeed reports, Taylor has been cryptic with her fans about the details and they have been searching for clues about the album’s title in the music video for the single. Fans have been making lots of guesses but they’ll all have to wait until the singer herself reveals all.