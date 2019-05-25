Kourtney Kardashian Finally Addresses Romance Rumors With Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian is finally setting the record straight about what’s going on between her and her rumored boyfriend, Luka Sabbat.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney recently opened up about her relationship with Luka after the pair were rumored to have been on again and off again for a few months.

During an interview with Paper Magazine, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that Luka, a model and actor, is not her boyfriend, and that there is nothing romantic going on between them.

“He is one of my really good friends. And that is it,” Kourt told the magazine of her bond with Luka.

The pair sparked dating rumors last fall after they were seen together multiple times, on what appeared to be dates. The outings came not long after Kourtney had split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima.

The duo was seen hanging out all over Hollywood, and Sabbat was spotted at the joint birthday party for Kardashian’s sons, Mason and Reign back in December.

Not long after, Luka was seen wearing a black baseball cap that read “Kardashian” in gold letters across the front. However, he confirmed to The Cut that he and Kourtney were “definitely not dating.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, are reportedly both single, and neither one of them is looking for a boyfriend at the moment.

“Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren’t rushing into dating right now. [They] know they’ll get back to the world of dating when they are ready,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight of the sisters.

Loading...

Kourtney was previously in a 10-year relationship with Scott Disick. The couple shares three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and are now focused on their co-parenting relationship.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was previously married to former NBA player Lamar Odom. She began dating Tristan Thompson after her divorce, and the pair share one daughter together, True.

Khloe and Tristan split back in February after Thompson was allegedly busted cheating on the reality star with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.