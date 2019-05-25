Viki Odintcova Takes Off Dress & Poses Topless On Instagram

Viki Odintcova shared a sexy snap from her Maxim photoshoot with her Instagram fans today, and it’s clear that people are loving it. In the shot, Viki was spotted posing while sitting on her knees. She was wearing a white, crocheted dress that left a ton of skin exposed, especially so since she was halfway undressed for the shot. That meant she was topless, censoring her chest with her arms. Viki leaned forward to accentuate her curves while looking over her right shoulder. She smiled at the camera, her long hair cascading down and parted on the left. Behind her, a pool, a couple of stone planters and rich vegetation served as background.

And that’s not to mention her swimsuit photo from five days ago, as the model was spotted in an orange one-piece swimsuit featuring a very low scoop neck. In the shot, Odintcova flaunted her cleavage, smiling underneath a leopard-print hat. The update received more than 110,000 likes.

Soon after posting that photo, Viki shared another update that showed off the backside of her swimsuit. This Instagram post, in which she was standing in shallow ocean waters, received 102,000 likes. She faced her right shoulder towards the camera while slightly picking up her left knee. Viki gave a super sultry look for the shot, and her hair looked slightly wet. The post was geo-tagged in the Philippines.

In addition, a couple of days ago the model shared a picture of her in a casual outfit. In the Instagram photo geo-tagged in Moscow, Russia, she wore an all-white ensemble, including tight jeans and a top with an off-the-shoulder design. The shirt was cropped, leaving a bit of her midriff exposed. She carried a denim jacket and sunglasses in her right hand as she played with her hair with her left.

Viki previously shared some personal and career details with Shot Connect, giving fans more details about her life.

“At the age of 17 my brother took me to a modeling agency. While studying at the university I went to the shoots and fashion shows just for entertainment. 3 years later, thanks to a meeting with Alexander Mavrin — a talented and famous photographer, producer and founder of Mavrin Studios — i started doing shoots again and taking this more seriously. Together with him I will become known throughout the world”

“I do not think that I have achieved great success. I am still growing and climbing that very high mountain I call success,” added Odintcova.