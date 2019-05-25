Florida Bans Lifelike ‘Sex Dolls’ That Resemble Children

'These are anatomically correct, lifelike silicone dolls that are eerily similar to real human children made for the sole purpose of sexual gratification,' said a lawmaker.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation this week that bans so-called “sex dolls” that resemble children, Orlando Weekly reports.

SB 160, introduced by Plantation Democrat Lauren Book, and a companion, identical House bill introduced by Plantation Democrat Michael Gottlieb, both passed their respective chambers with little opposition and then landed on the desk of DeSantis, who was expected to sign it.

The bill, which takes effect October 1, “prohibits a person from knowingly having in his or her possession, custody, or control an obscene, child-like sex doll.” As of this writing, there are conflicting reports over whether the crime would be treated as a misdemeanor, as reported by Tampa’s WFLA-TV, or a felony, as reported by Orlando Weekly.

Book said in a statement that the bill is necessary to curtail the baser urges of pedophiles, likening the dolls to live-action child pornography in three-dimensional form. “These are anatomically correct, lifelike silicone dolls that are eerily similar to real human children made for the sole purpose of sexual gratification,” she says.

The Sex Doll Industry

For the past few years, thanks to advances in technology, staggeringly lifelike, silicon sex dolls have been a thing. The dolls, some of which may even feature voices, can cost anywhere from a few thousand dollars to upwards of $15,000, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Some manufacturers, particularly in China, Hong Kong, and Japan, manufacture such dolls to resemble children. That’s created a problem for some governments.

Outlawing Sex Dolls

Some nations, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, have banned the child-sized versions of the dolls. Canada, for example, banned the dolls on the basis of its own child pornography laws, essentially claiming that the dolls are three-dimensional child pornography.

At least one Canadian has been criminally prosecuted for attempting to import such a doll into Canada. Kenneth Harrisson claimed that he imported the doll simply as a visual metaphor for his son, who had died 20 years earlier.

Sex Dolls In The United States

Such childlike sex dolls are not illegal in the United States at the federal level — yet. So far, there have been no efforts to ban them at the federal level, and indeed, such a ban might not even stand up to Constitutional scrutiny.

As The Freedom Forum Institute reports, “virtual” child pornography, such as cartoons or drawings depicting children in sex acts, is legal in the U.S., protected by the First Amendment. Any attempt at banning child sex dolls could possibly be argued as contradicting the First Amendment, as the dolls aren’t real children and thus count as “virtual” child pornography.