Emily Ratajkowski Puts Puppy & Husband On Display In Family Instagram Snap

Emily Ratajkowski’s fans will tell you there isn’t a side of her that they haven’t seen. However, the supermodel proved them wrong in a brand new Instagram post. Recently, the 27-year old actress showed off a much softer side to her personality when she posted a photo of her very own family.

The model, her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog, Colombo, took some selfies on the same day that she appeared on The Tonight Show. She then shared the family portraits on her Instagram. The pic instantly racked up a flurry of likes as her fans showed their appreciation for a peek into her personal life.

Ratajkowski wore a nude-colored ribbed dress which clung to her voluptuous curves. The I Feel Pretty actress wore her hair in a middle path and allowed her tresses to fall down her shoulders and back in chic disarray. She highlighted her eyes in coppery tones and lined her doe-eyed peepers in black. She also wore a natural shade on her lips, as well as some blusher. She accessorized the look with chandelier red earrings.

According to The Daily Mail, Ratajkowski brought Colombo onto The Tonight Show set. The businesswoman and Jimmy Fallon then chatted while she cuddled the puppy on her lap. During the interview, they talked about Inamorata, her bikini line, which will be expanding into the lingerie market. The brunette also filled Fallon in on her new movie, Lying and Stealing.

Her husband, on the other hand, kept his look casual. Bear-McClard wore a black t-shirt and held his wife while looking at the camera. In turn, Ratajkowski lovingly caressed the family dog as they posed for the family pic.

The supermodel has a massive following of over 22.8 million followers. Her fans love the sexy images she posts of herself wearing scanty bikinis. However, they also seem to love her most recent photo. The snap has already racked up close to 300,000 likes in less than four hours. Her followers love the family shots and showered Ratajkowski with compliments.

One fan had the pleasure of meeting the family and recounted the incident.

“Omggg (sic) I met “handsome” (????) AKA Colombo today in front of Kith on his morning walk!!! He is sooooo (sic) cute! & I just saw you guys walking again a couple (sic) minutes ago. Beautiful family.”

Another follower had some fun with the model and teased her about her earrings.