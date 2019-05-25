Gisele Bundchen Jumps For Joy, Showing Off Her Flawless Figure In Bikini Shot On Instagram

Gisele Bundchen is showing off her famous physique and offering some advice to Instagram followers about the key to healthy living.

The supermodel took to the social media site on Saturday morning to share a picture of herself leaping at the beach while wearing a revealing bikini. The 38-year-old model’s body could be seen mostly in silhouette as the setting sun cast her body in shadows, giving the picture a decidedly artsy feel that seemed to dovetail with the message she left for her followers.

In the caption, Bundchen wrote that being healthy is more than just clean diet and exercise, also including a person’s attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts, and actions.

“What is our attitude towards life? How are we handling our emotions?” Gisele wrote. “Where are we choosing to focus our energy? What are we doing to feel better?”

Gisele then summed up her advice on how to live a healthier life.

“Every day is a new day, a new opportunity we have to stop and become more aware,” she wrote. “To commit ourselves to do better. What stories are you telling yourselves? Remember, we are the co creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!”

As she so often does for her international followers, Gisele then copied the message in her native Portuguese, and the post drew praise from fans around the world. It attracted more than 130,000 likes in just an hour and comments in all languages.

“You are such a wonderful role model and you inspire me so much!!! Thank you for your positive and radiant spirit,” one follower wrote.

Loading...

Gisele Bundchen has a little help in living her famously health lifestyle — her health nut of a husband, NFL legend Tom Brady. The New England Patriots quarterback is famous for his very strict diet and exercise regimen that has allowed him to play at a high level at an age very few NFL players have ever reached during their playing years.

Brady is also helped by his wife, who has consistently been among the highest-paid models in the world. Because his wife is technically the breadwinner in the family, Brady has been able to accept a lower salary than other quarterbacks of his stature, allowing the Patriots to build perennial Super Bowl contending teams.

“I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife [model Gisele Bundchen] makes a lot of money,” Brady told NFL.com.