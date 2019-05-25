Jen Selter Flashes Bare Booty In White Thong Bikini On Instagram

Jen Selter is in Mexico right now, leading workout sessions. She posted a photo from her hotel, lounging by an infinity pool while wearing a white bikini. She looked super happy in the post, as she sat on the edge of the pool and propped herself up with her right arm. She smiled and looked to her left, as she flashed her booty while wearing thong bottoms. Behind her, you could see blue ocean waters and vegetation. The update was posted only two hours ago, but it’s already racked up over 84,000 likes.

Prior to this update, Selter was spotted sitting on a motorcycle while wearing an all-black outfit. It consisted of small shorts and a tank top, as she rocked a pair of dark aviators. She added a pop of color with white sneakers and sat with her right hand on the motorcycle. She hugged herself with her left hand and gave a sultry look toward the camera. Her hair was worn down in a middle part, and she noted that she’ll be headed to Prague next week. So clearly, it’s a busy couple of weeks for the fitness model, which also means that fans can likely look forward to a ton of new, fun posts.

In addition, Jen shared a workout video three days ago on Instagram, which so far, has been watched over 319,000 times. She sported a baby blue outfit, which consisted of a sports bra and very tight leggings. She wore her hair slicked back in a low ponytail and shared shots of her workout with her fans.

In other news, Selter opened up to Women’s Health previously, giving fans a closer look at her personal life.

“I’d been bullied my entire life but when I started [on social media], I wasn’t used to the extremes of opinion. I was young, so I didn’t ignore it; I was upset about it. Now I just laugh. Now I’m stronger.”

“I’m always very picky with sponsorships and I think that has definitely helped my growth,” she added, noting she only works with brands that resonate with her.

And when it comes to claims that she has a fake butt and that she ought to do an x-ray to prove so, this is what Jen had to say.

