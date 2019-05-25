Kim Kardashian Reportedly Embarrassed By Psalm West’s Unsafe Sleeping Photo

Kim Kardashian was reportedly embarrassed by the backlash that the first photo of her newborn son, Psalm, received after she posted it online.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim took to Instagram earlier this month to share the very first photo of her fourth child, Psalm West. In the picture, the little boy is dressed all in white as he sleeps in his crib on top of a large pad with multiple blankets and padded sides.

Fans immediately went crazy on social media, telling the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star how dangerous it was for the little boy to be sleeping in that situation, as it is recommended that babies sleep with nothing in their cribs, including blankets and bumper pads, to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, as it’s more commonly known as.

“She was actually more embarrassed by the backlash as she would never do anything knowingly to harm any of her children. She is going to avoid all the hate that it has brought and instead learn from it moving forward and put Psalm in the safest environment possible,” an insider told the outlet of Kim’s plan moving forward.

“Please please please go pay an overpriced ‘sleep consultant’ to get all that unnecessary padding, bumpers, and blankets out of your child’s crib so they are not at risk for SIDS. I’ve tried and failed to resuscitate too many children that have died this way,” one Twitter user wrote, claiming to be an ER doctor.

Other fans commented that since Kardashian and West have four children, they should know the proper way to put an infant into a crib.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

Kim has since deleted the photo of Psalm from Instagram amid all of the backlash that she’s been facing due to the crib situation. However, it is still up on the reality star’s Twitter account.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim and Kanye are said to be loving life with their four children following Psalm’s birth.

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the couple has been bursting with happiness since welcoming baby number four into their lives and that it’s been smooth sailing to integrate the newborn into their family, which includes daughter North, son Saint, and baby girl Chicago.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s family by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.