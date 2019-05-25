‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, May 27: Liam Takes Thomas Down A Notch

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 27 promise that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) won’t mince his words when it comes to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson.) He has been very civil toward the designer, but according to She Knows Soaps, Liam won’t bite his tongue any longer.

Within the space of a few short months, Liam is set to lose both his daughter and his wife. Hope (Annika Noelle) Spencer recently told him that she wanted to end their marriage. Liam was taken aback by the news and tried to plead his case. However, Hope had already made up her mind and said that she wanted to have the freedom to be a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri.) Liam told her that he could see how much pain she was in, and that was the reason that he decided to accept her decision.

Liam later told Steffy that their marriage did not lack love, but he could not offer Hope the instant family that she was craving. He felt helpless to give her a family because Hope had decided that she would never have children again. She was fulfilling her desire to be a mother by being there for Douglas.

Liam and Hope share a poignant and heartbreaking moment as their marriage crumbles around them. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/8Ykd7R0puk #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Y9bZC6FvGz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 22, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will find Thomas and give him a piece of his mind. He already told the designer that he used cheap tactics to get to his wife. Instead of being ashamed about his actions, Thomas was proud that Hope had decided to end her marriage. He was adamant that Liam’s rightful place was with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls.

However, Liam is not done with Thomas. He will give the designer a tongue lashing and reprimand him for how he has manipulated Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers even indicate that he will tell Thomas that although Hope loves Douglas, she will never love him. Liam knows that the only reason that she wants to end their union is so that she can be there for the little boy who lost his own mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam and Hope will spend one last night together as husband and wife. They want to celebrate their marriage in the most intimate way and will make love for the final time. Will Hope end up pregnant from their night together? It appears as if the couple’s rollercoaster ride has only just begun.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.