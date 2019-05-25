Elizabeth Hurley Bounces In Skimpy Bikini For Racy Instagram Video, Shows How Amazing 53 Can Look

Elizabeth Hurley may be 53, but the actress turned swimwear entrepreneur looks decades younger in a revealing video posted to Instagram this weekend.

The actress took to the social media site to share a short video of herself bouncing while wearing a very revealing black and white striped bikini. The video was a viral hit with her followers, attracting more than 50,000 likes in less than an hour and scores of comments complimenting Hurley on her incredible physique.

Many found it hard to believe that the actress is in her sixth decade due to her youthful good looks and almost flawless physique.

“You look fantastic you have the body of a teenager,” one person commented.

“Beautiful as always,” another commented.

The British actress has turned into one of the most popular figures on Instagram thanks in large part to her tendency to share revealing shots of herself. Hurley has gained a following of 1.2 million people on the platform — which rivals the numbers for Victoria’s Secret models — and she often uses the site to promote her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line, modeling the products herself.

After making a name for herself as an actress and for being in one of the most-covered relationships of the 1990s with actor Hugh Grant, Hurley seems to have found a sweet spot in her 50s as she models swimwear and jets around the world. Hurley is currently single and recently told Red magazine that she wouldn’t mind finding someone to fall in love with, but said she’s quite happy where she is right now.

“It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful,” Hurley told the magazine, via Fox News. “But I’ve really enjoyed the past couple of years and it’s made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that’s because I’ve had some time to do entirely what I want to do.”

Her lifestyle seems to pay off. Elizabeth Hurley’s swimwear line allows her to go on trips to tropical locales around the globe, and she always shares pictures and video of the adventures with fans. One recent trip brought her to India, where Hurley practiced meditation and spent plenty of time rocking revealing swimwear in the scenic landscapes.

Loading...

Those who want to see more from Elizabeth Hurley can also check out the Instagram page for her swimwear line, where she often serves as the model for the skimpy selections.