Molly Sims Celebrates Her 46th Birthday In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

The mom of three revealed her bikini body in her $2,700 swimwear for her birthday.

Molly Sims is celebrated turning 46-years-old in style. The stunning former Las Vegas actress showed some serious skin in a new snap shared to her Instagram account on May 24, one day before her birthday. The photo showed Molly soaking up all of the sunshine in San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, in her bikini.

Going barefoot and holding a drink in her hand as she turned another year older with a fun trip to Mexico, Molly sported the purple animal print bikini-look with a frill design across her shoulders and a string tie design across her chest and both of her hips.

The gorgeous mom of three had her long blonde hair flowing down in loose curls and also accessorized her look with several gold necklaces around her neck.

In the caption of the jaw dropping bikini snap, Sims told her more than 320,000 fans that she was preparing for her birthday weekend as she enjoyed the sunshine, but it looks like she certainly didn’t skimp when it came to her impressive swimwear display before her special day.

According to Fox News, Molly was showing off her seriously toned body in a bikini from Zimmermann which comes with a pretty hefty price tag, retailing for more than $2,700.

The actress shared the bikini snap just one day after giving her hundreds of thousands of followers a look at how she got the incredible body she was proudly flaunting on social media this week.

Molly uploaded several videos to her account of herself working up a seat in the gym earlier this week which featured her doing a range of different tough exercises.

In the caption of the upload, she talked fans through her tough workout which included planks, box steps, and lunges.

Sims previously opened up about her healthy lifestyle while speaking to Style Caster, revealing at the time that her go-to workout is circuit training.

My trainer Nicole Humphries from Body By Simone got me into it, and it always makes me feel my strongest and most confident,” she told the outlet. “My trainer at Tracy Anderson Method, Maddie James, also does a lot of circuit training with me.”

Sims also revealed that she counts calories to ensure she doesn’t over eat, using the My Fitness Pal app to keep track of what she’s eating and keep her diet in check.

“This app counts your calories and has a database of virtually any food out there,” she said in the 2015 interview. “It definitely keeps me accountable and can also be synced with my fitness tracker.”