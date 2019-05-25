Ariana Grande Fans Blast Her Bizarre Wax Figure: ‘Ari Deserved Better!’

The superstar singer is the subject of a third Madame Tussauds wax figure, but fans think she deserves a redo.

Ariana Grande has been immortalized with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, but fans are saying ‘Thank u, next” to the big reveal. The figure, which will be on display at Madame Tussauds London location for five weeks, is getting a harsh reaction from Arianators who think the likeness is way off the mark.

Last month, the London-based wax museum previously asked social media fans to vote for which style to use for the new figure, offering up the choices “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari” or “Princess Ari.” The winning “design was “Classic Ari,” which showcases the pop superstar’s signature high ponytail, baggy sweatshirt and knee-high boots, People reports.

While Ariana’s outfit is on point, many fans of the “Sweetener” singer took issue with the wax figure’s facial features. Other described the finished figure as “horrible.”

“This is NOT ARI,” one Twitter fan wrote, per Fox News.”What did y’all do to her face???”

“Yeah, this is really bad lol,” another tweeted. “The whole face is off, does not look like her at all. Her eyebrows have never looked like that.”

Another Ariana fan blasted the recreation in the comments section of Madame Tussauds Instagram post.

“Y’all did Ari dirty… redo her face pronto!!!”

“Ari deserved better,” someone else wrote.

And another blunt user simply wrote, “Who the f**?”

You can see a photo of Ariana Grande’s new Madame Tussauds wax figure below.

This is not the first time Madame Tussauds has paid tribute to Ariana Grande. E! News notes that the company’s Las Vegas location displayed a wax figure of Grande in 2017 and the Berlin location debuted one earlier this year, with German actor Timur Bartels on hand for the unveiling.

Madame Tussauds main museum is located in London but there are nearly two dozen smaller locations in major cities worldwide. Hundreds of celebrities have been feted with the wax figure treatment over the years.

Last year, Cosmopolitan posted a slideshow of some of the worst wax figure recreations in history. (To be fair, not all of them are from Madame Tussauds). Some of the worst offenders include a demonic looking Britney Spears circa her snake phase; a truly terrifying Naomi Campbell; an “elderly” looking Selena Gomez; and a dead-eyed Justin Bieber.

On the flip side, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans were recently pleasantly surprised by wax figures of Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian that were on display at the Madame Tussauds New York City location, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Fans couldn’t believe how spot-on the recreations were, and proud momager Kris even shared photos of her wax doppelganger as fans marveled over how lifelike it looked.