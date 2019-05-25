Adam Levine Reportedly Left ‘The Voice’ Due To Format Changes That Ravaged His Team, But He Could Still Return

Adam Levine reportedly decided to leave The Voice due to format changes that devastated his team this year, but an insider said there is still a chance that the Maroon 5 singer could make a return at some point in the near future.

The coach of the singing competition, on Friday, made the shocking announcement that he would not be returning to the show next season. Though Adam didn’t seem to give any kind of forewarning about his exit, a source close to the singer told People magazine that it was a long time coming.

As the source explained, Adam wasn’t happy with the show’s decision to introduce Live Cross Battles, which pitted coaches in head-to-head matchups where they each selected a singer to face off against one from the other’s team. Levine’s team fared poorly in these matchups, leaving his team entirely eliminated before even reaching the Top 8.

As Adam was already thinking about leaving, the new format change sealed the deal, the source said. The source did add that Levine may still come back to visit when he’s got work to promote.

“He really didn’t like some of the changes to the format of the show last season, and it’s just time for him to leave,” the source said. “It wouldn’t be surprising if he came back to visit the show though. There’s new music coming soon for him, he’ll be touring and he plans to continue acting. He’s staying busy.”

Other reports made it seem unlikely that he could return, however. Another source close to the singer told Radar Online that Adam actually left on poor terms and had acted “childish” toward the end of his tenure as a coach. The source said that Adam felt like he was being “pushed out” as network executives hired new talent, including Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, and he made his feeling about the situation known.

“Adam was just fed up and was acting like a total diva,” the insider said.

The singer’s long losing streak on The Voice could have also played a role in his departure, Radar Online’s source shared. Adam Levine had not brought a singer to the title in the last six seasons, and the situation had him acting like a “cry baby” on set, the source added.

Loading...

Adam Levine not returning to ‘The Voice’ after 16 seasons Adam Levine — the “Maroon 5” frontman — will be replaced by a familiar face, as former coach Gwen Stefani will return to fill the void.https://t.co/59JyRrE6ns — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 24, 2019

While it’s not clear if Adam Levine might return to The Voice, fans already know who they will see in his place. The show announced that Gwen Stefani would be making a return next season to take his spot.