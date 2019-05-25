Watch RB Leipzig Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: DFB-Pokal Final Start Time, Watch German Cup Live Online

German champions Bayern Munich shoot for their 19th DFB-Pokal, or German Cup, when they face dangerous challengers RB Leipzig in the Cup Final.

For the second time in two weeks, German champions Bayern Munich will face off with the Bundesliga’s fastest rising team, RB Leipzig — but this time the German Cup trophy will be on the line as the first-and-third-place teams in the league square off in the DFB-Pokal final, capping off the German domestic season. Bayern already holds the record for DFB-Pokal titles with 18 and will be going for their 12th double in team history, according to the BBC. But for Leipzig, who earned a second-straight UEFA Champions League berth in just their third season in Germany’s top flight, the Cup final appearance will be a first for the club that has been in existence only since 2009, in the match that will live stream from Germany’s Olympic Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich German Cup final match to decide the trophy-winner, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 74,400-seat Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, May 25.

In the United States, the start time is 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11 a.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7 p.m. In China, that start time will be 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, Beijing Standard Time.

Though Bayern hold the record for DFB-Pokal titles, Die Roten are currently in a Cup drought of two successive seasons, last winning in the 2016-2016 campaign when Pep Guardiola was still in charge at the legendary club, according to SB Nation.

For three Bayern legends, the DFB-Pokal final will mark their final appearances in the club’s jersey. Rafinha, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are all calling it quits on their illustrious Bayern careers following the match, according to Goal.com. But Head Coach Niko Kovac says that sentimentality about those players will not figure into his Cup final team selection.

“It will be a very difficult decision for me, because I know how hard it is. But we have players who did a great job in the second half of the season, so I have to give them the confidence that they deserve,” Kovac said on Friday.

To watch a free live stream of the RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich German Cup final showdown, log in to WatchESPN, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN requires cable TV or satellite login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices. The service is also available via set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But there is a way to watch RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich live online for free, without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that features ESPNews, which will broadcast the Cup final, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch Saturday’s DFB-Pokal match live stream for free.

Loading...

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will live stream the DFB-Pokal match. The German Football YouTube channel is also scheduled to carry a live stream of the Cup final.

Direct TV Sports Caribbean will stream the game throughout the Caribbean islands. In China, PPTV 1 will live stream the Cup final. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Leipzig vs. Bayern, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Leipzig vs. Bayern match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.