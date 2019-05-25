Watch India Vs. New Zealand Cricket Live Stream: How To Watch ICC World Cup Warm-Up Match Online

Fans who want to watch the India vs. New Zealand cricket match, but can’t make it to a television, will be in luck, with a few options to watch a live stream of the ICC World Cup warm-up match.

The teams will be meeting Saturday in London for the first of two warm-up matches before the World Cup opens next month. The match is set to start at 3 p.m. IST (10:30 a.m. GMT/5:30 a.m. ET).

For India, the match will have some importance for roster positioning, First Post noted, as KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar are competing for the No. 4 spot. There is a chance it could go to Rahul by default, as Vijay suffered an injury scare during the training session on Friday. As ESPNcricinfo reported, Shankar was hit on the forearm as he tried to pull against left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed.

“Vijay, who was part of the second group of batsmen alongside MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, immediately walked back to the dressing room carrying two bats in his left hand,” the report noted. “There is no official word yet from the BCCI on whether Vijay would need any scans and whether he would be available for the warm-up fixture against New Zealand on Saturday.”

Rahul is expected to take Shankar’s place should the injury keep him out of Saturday’s match against New Zealand.

Fans who watch a live stream of the India vs. New Zealand cricket match will see if the semi-finalists from the 2015 ICC World Cup can start off this year’s tournament on the right foot. In the last go-round, India was eliminated by host Australia, which then made short work of New Zealand to win the title. It was a disappointing finish for both squads, which came into the 2015 tournament as favorites.

Both India and New Zealand are again among the favorites for the 2019 ICC World Cup. As the betting site Oddschecker noted, both are among the top four contenders, with India coming in at 3-1 odds and the New Zealand squad being given 10-1 odds to win the tournament. At 2-1 odds, England is considered the favorite going into the start of group play next month.

Fans who want to watch a live stream of the India vs. New Zealand cricket match can find coverage of the ICC World Cup warm-up on Hotstar. Viewers in New Zealand will be able to catch the action on Sky TV.