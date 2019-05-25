‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Kristen Takes Off Her Nicole Mask

Days of Our Lives fans are in for a shocking and dramatic week ahead judging from the latest promo.

In the brand new Days of Our Lives weekly preview video, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is back with one of her most shocking schemes of all time.

The promo reveals that Kristen has been posing as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) the entire time she’s been back in Salem. As many fans know, Nicole was presumed dead after a warehouse fire in Memphis last year, but recently returned to Salem claiming she stayed away to keep her daughter, Holly Jonas, safe.

Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) kidnapped Holly from her bed at the DiMera mansion, where she had been living with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), He then faked the little girl’s death, and left the fake Nicole to play the grieving mother.

Now, it seems that all of the drama and planning on Kristen’s part is simply so that she can get Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) back.

“Some women put their face on to win back their man, but she’s taking it a little too far,” the promo reveals as Kristen is seen peeling off a mask of Nicole’s face and a wig in her hotel room.

“I hate having to be you to get him,” Kristen tells the mask of Nicole’s face in disgust.

Kristen goes to extreme lengths to win Brady back. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/qQkvUyJ3QH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 24, 2019

As some Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Kristen and Brady share a very rocky history together. The pair were hot and heavy for awhile, despite Kristen’s former marriage to Brady’s father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

However, after Kristen drugged and raped his step-brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Brady kicked her to the curb. Kristen’s seemingly been trying to win Brady back ever since.

While her current plan seems to be working a bit, and Brady looks more than interested in Nicole as she’s leaning on him following the “death” of her little girl, he may realize that something is off with his old friend and former lover.

In the promo, Xander points out one big issue to Kristen.

“If he goes to bed with Nicole, but gets you. I don’t know, do you think he’ll notice?” he says to her sarcastically, as she rolls eyes at her partner in crime.

Fans can watch all of the latest drama surrounding Kristen DiMera’s new plot by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.