Miley Cyrus Flaunts Insane Abs In White Crop Top

Miley Cyrus took to social media this week to show off her insane abs in a sexy new photo.

The singer added some new photos and video to her Instagram story on Friday, and one of the sexy snapshots flaunted Miley’s super toned abs.

In the picture, Miley is seen sitting in a window frame as she wears a skimpy, white crop top. The shirt dons words and symbols on it, and leaves little to the imagination as it shows off her entire tummy and her famous figure.

Cyrus pairs the crop top with some light-colored jeans with a white print down the right leg. She adds a bucket hat and a pair of oversize sunglasses, and also dons a large black and white sweatshirt, which falls off her shoulders to puts her curves on full display.

Miley completes her look with a pair of black boots, which boast green symbols such as peace signs and marijuana leaves. Cyrus’ long, blonde hair is worn down and styled in loose curls, which fall over her bare shoulders.

The former Hannah Montana actress dons a bronzed glow and a nude lip in the photograph, where she also wears layered necklaces and serves up some attitude by giving a sassy stare into the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus has been busy as of late. In addition to her career, she is also adjusting to married life with her longtime love, actor Liam Hemsworth.

Sources recently revealed that the pair are thriving together as husband and wife, and that things couldn’t be better for them.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told Us Weekly of the couple since they walked down the aisle together.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the source added.

The Inquisitr also reports while the newlyweds eventually want to have children together, it is currently not the right time for them to start a family.

“Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier,” the insider stated.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on Instagram.