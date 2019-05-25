Lady Gaga Flaunts Booty In Leather Daisy Dukes & Fishnet Stockings

Lady Gaga showed off her famous figure this week while heading to the recording studio in Hollywood.

According to The Daily Mail, Lady Gaga rocked a chic and revealing ensemble as she was snapped by the paparazzi in L.A. on Friday.

In the photos, Gaga is seen wearing a tiny black short-sleeved t-shirt, which she has tucked into a pair of teeny tiny leather shorts.

The singer pairs the black daisy dukes with some ripped fishnet stocking. Gaga puts on a cheeky display in the skimpy shorts, which show off her curvy backside and bares her butt cheeks with their dangerously high cut.

The Oscar winner has her shirt tucked into the hot pants, and completes her outfit with a pair of black leather heeled boots.

Gaga had her platinum blonde hair pulled up into a messy bun high on her head, and sported some large metal hoop earrings to add to her edgy look.

The A Star is Born actress also donned a pair of glasses, and a minimal makeup look. Gaga was seen sporting a bronzed glow on her face, as well as darkened eyebrows. She had dark lashes and a nude lip as she had a small black handbag slung over her shoulder.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga has had a whirlwind year. Not only did the singer make a splash in her first feature film, A Star is Born, but she also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in the film for “Shallow,” a duet she sang with her co-star, Bradley Cooper.

In addition, Gaga also split with her fiancee, Christian Carino, just before winning her big award.

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Gaga and Carino had a rocky split, and that the singer had to tell her former fiancee to stop contacting her following their messy break up.

“She’s been hounded by Christian. She told him not to contact her,” an insider told the magazine.

Meanwhile, Gaga’s co-star, Bradley Cooper, recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he would never go out on a music tour with the singer, but that he had an idea for how to give fans of A Star is Born what they want to see.

“What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something,” Bradley told Ellen.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga by following the singer on Instagram.