Isabelle Mathers Rocks Black Bikini Top On Instagram

Isabelle Mathers has been keeping her fans updated on her Instagram page with a ton of amazing photos of her recent outfits. But in addition to all of the posts, she’s also been sharing Stories to give people an even closer look at her daily life. And in a new photo posted via Stories, Isabelle was spotted rocking a black bikini top. She posed in front of a white piece of paper with charcoal figure drawings. Her hair was down for the shot, and she gave her signature pout.

On the other hand, Mathers’ most recent post was from five days ago. She was photographed standing outside on a balcony with transparent walls. She wore a light-colored strappy dress that hugged her curves. Her hair was down in a middle part, and she held a drink in her hand. The update was comprised of three photos, as the pink glow from a nearby light source lit her up.

In addition, Isabelle shared another photo seven days ago that showed her posing in front of a rock formation. She wore a light lavender dress, which had a deep v-neck cut and buttoned shut in the front left. The dress had sleeves like dress shirts, and big buttons added a fun touch to the look. Mathers held a bright yellow bag with her right hand, and placed her left hands on her hip.

Prior to these posts, Isabelle shared an amazingly chic green outfit with her Instagram fans on May 14. She geo-tagged the update with Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia. The model stood with her legs apart and her hands on her hips, while rocking a pair of sunglasses that she pushed down the bridge of her nose. She wore a light green outfit, consisting of an oversized jacket with cute ruffle accents at the bottom. It had a turtle-neck like top, along with two pockets on the front. This was worn with a matching skirt.

Mathers took her sunglasses off for the second shot, as she placed her left hand on her hips and dangled her right arm casually. She didn’t appear to be wearing additional accessories, and wore a pair of white boots. The photos were taken in front of an industrial space, including white brick walls and a large window.

The model has an impressive number of followers on the platform, with over one million fans right now. No doubt her follower count will continue to increase in the months ahead.