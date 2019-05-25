Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tiny Dress On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas shared her outfit for an event she recently attended, and it was definitely a head turner. The model shared a video of herself posing on the red carpet with her Instagram fans, as she smiled widely for the cameras. She wore a long-sleeved, white miniskirt that hugged her curves. While the cut itself is conservative, the dress had a huge wow factor thanks to the cutouts that left her cleavage exposed.

The dress barely covered her chest from below, and she accessorized with matching shoes and hoop earrings. Lindsey were her hair down in loose curls. Even though the update was only posted 30 minutes ago, it’s already received over 36,000 views.

Prior to this, Lindsey shared a promotional post a couple of days ago. She held up a black bottle with her right hand, and played with her hair with her left. She faced the camera and wore a skintight and low-cut gray tank top. Pelas wore her hair down in curls again, this time with a middle part. Her makeup was subtle, but effective, including pink lipstick with liner. The photo has received over 82,000 likes from her fans, and appeared to have been taken by the bathroom door, with shower curtains visible in the backdrop.

There was another promotional post that she shared four days ago on Instagram. This time, she posed outdoors while wearing fitness gear. This included a black and white sports bra, along with tight black leggings. She faced her back to the camera, and looked over her left shoulder with a smile.

In other news, Pelas previously spoke with Husskie about her career and some of her challenges. In particular, she discussed whether she has to spend a lot of time on social media to keep up with her followers.

“Not necessarily, but I find myself looking online a lot like everyone else. I think I post a decent amount, but I don’t obsess over it. I probably spend more time reading the news on my phone than playing on social media (it’s way more dramatic these days, haha).”

“There’s an internal stress about having so much opportunity. There’s so many people watching and I’m in Hollywood, so trying to manipulate this opportunity to fit a long-term career and plan can get me really anxious. I’ll never feel like I’ve done enough or used it the right way,” she admitted.