Chanel West Coast Flaunts Booty In Lingerie On Instagram

Chanel West Coast posted a brand new lingerie pic to her Instagram page, and it looks like her fans are loving it. In the photo, the rapper was seen laying on her stomach on a bed while wearing lingerie. It consisted of a matching bra and bottoms, which were deep red with black lace accents. The top was especially strappy, and she propped herself up with her elbows. Chanel appeared to hug her arms, as she lifted her feet while wearing high heels. Her derrière was on full display, as she gave a sultry look to the camera. She wore bright red lipstick and wore her blond hair down in curls. Behind her, you could see gold pillows along with a ton of fresh cut flowers in the foreground, including roses.

Prior to that, Chanel posted a photo of her outfit for an upcoming episode of Ridiculousness. She wore a green, leopard-print dress with a v-neck. She cinched her waist with a silver belt and held the sides of her skirt up for the shot. Her hair was slicked back, and she accessorized with dangle earrings and necklaces. A third photo showed Chanel posing alongside her friends on the MTV show, including Rob Dyrdek, who struck a pose in a black sweater and white hat.

And that’s not to mention a revealing photo she shared three days ago, as Chanel was spotted on Instagram in a sheer, yellow bodysuit. She posed in front of a teal wall and wore a ton of gold necklaces. She went braless, leaving little to the imagination, and touched her sunglasses with her right hand.

In other news, West Coast opened up to The Fresh Committee a few months ago, and shared more about her single, “The Middle.”

“I wanted to make a song that expressed my true inner feelings at the time. I’m very private and good at masking my sadness with a laugh. Wanted people to see that even people with money and nice things aren’t always happy”

She also discussed why she chose to direct the music video for “The Middle,” which was the first time she’d done so.

“it’s easier than worrying about what’s being done… I tend to tell the directors what I want, what angles, lighting anyway, so that’s why I wanted to take the lead on this one”

Loading...

Since then, her single, “Sharon Stone” has dropped, along with the music video.