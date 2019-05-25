Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nate Gives Shocking News

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week reveals that Victor faces a fight, while the Abbotts discuss Dina’s future as her condition deteriorates. Plus, Neil’s family and friends gather for the reading of his will.

Nate (Sean Dominic) is forced to give Victor (Eric Braeden) news that he doesn’t want to hear. Since it comes from Nate, then it seems like a medical problem for Victor. Nate tells Victor that they can fight the problem, and Victor agrees. It looks like Victor will end up fighting on multiple fronts considering that Adam (Mark Grossman) is looking to cause issues with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to The Inquisitr.

Victor is determined to make things work with, and some type of health problem will make him even more eager to pull his entire family together just in case the worst happens as he fights whatever it is that Nate had to tell him about. Unfortunately for Victor, it does not sound like Victoria, Nick, and Adam are willing to cooperate.

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to Genoa City to work with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) on a solution for Dina (Marla Adams), since her health has declined severely. Jack and Traci realized that it is too dangerous now for Dina to stay at home. The Abbott siblings wanted to help Dina live out the rest of her days at home, but it’s getting too difficult to continue without putting Dina in jeopardy.

There’s just one problem. When Jack, Traci, and Abby gather to determine the correct solution for Dina’s care, Dina accuses them of trying to get rid of her. She overheard Traci and Jack recently when they realized it was time to seek more care for their mother. At this point, Dina is confused and easily agitated, and it could be tricky when it’s time to move forward.

Finally, many of those who were closest to Neil (Kristoff St. John) gather at Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse for Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to read his will. Lily (Christel Khalil) is also there, and she is not any happier than her brother about the situation. While most of the people who are there have plenty of means to support themselves for life, whatever Neil left behind for the group is bound to be deeply meaningful to the people who receive it, even though it’s also another heartbreaking day to experience as they all mourn Neil.