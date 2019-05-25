Lamar Odom Claims That Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Were Mean To His Family After His Overdose

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship has been anything but simple. The former NBA star is now dishing details of the highs and lows of life with Khloe in his brand new memoir, Darkness to Light.

According to Radar Online, Lamar Odom opens up about his near-fatal drug overdose back in 2016. The athlete claims that when he was in the hospital fighting for his life that Khloe Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, alienated his family and caused a ton of drama.

Inside the pages of the book, Odom reveals that Kardashian had banned his blood relatives and lifelong friends from visiting him in the hospital after the overdose.

“I had cousins and childhood friends waiting for hours who got bumped out of line by my famous sisters-in-law. Obviously, I had no idea what was going on. This was Khloe’s call, and she had never even met most of my family,” Lamar writes.

Meanwhile, Lamar claims that Kris was very rude to his aunt JaNean, who had accidentally taken Jenner’s seat in the waiting room of the hospital.

“When JaNean left my room, she went to the waiting area on the other side of the glass partition and took an open seat: the very seat Kris Jenner had been sitting in for hours. When Kris got back from the restroom, she approached JaNean. ‘That’s my seat,’ said Kris,” Odom says in the book, adding that Kardashian tried to intervene and kick JaNean out of the waiting room.

Lamar says that JaNean screamed that Khloe and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners were not his family, despite calling the shots about his healthcare.

When Khloe Kardashian finally did allow family members into Lamar Odom’s room, the ex-Laker says that the drama ramped up.

Odom claims that obscenities were yelled in his hospital room, and that JaNean told off Khloe, even revealing that she and her famous sisters were much “cuter on TV” than they were in real life.

Despite the drama, Kardashian stayed by Odom’s side throughout his recovery. When he was strong enough, Lamar eventually went to rehab.

Since that time the former basketball player has admitted to being a sex addict and a substance abuser, revealing inside the new book that he has slept with over 2,000 women in his lifetime, some while married to Khloe.

Fans can read more about Lamar Odom’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian in Darkness to Light, which hits bookstores on May 28.