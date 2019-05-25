Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Player Jordan Poyer, Spills Out Of Barely There Bikini In Racy Instagram Snap

Rachel Bush may stay bundled up for the half year that she and her NFL-star husband Jordan Poyer spend in snowy Buffalo, but the 21-year-old Instagram model certainly makes up for it in the late spring and summer.

Bush took to Instagram on Friday to post a series of pictures of herself rocking a barely there bikini in the hot Florida sun, with her curves spilling out of the skimpy swimwear. Bush flashed peace signs as she faced away from the camera and balanced on the edge of what appeared to be a fountain, showing off her backside in a thong. In the other shot, Bush held tightly to her leopard-skin top as she walked around the edge of the structure.

The pictures were a huge hit with Rachel’s fans, garnering more than 30,000 likes in just a few hours and attracting all nature of supportive comments.

“Rachel constantly breaks the internet,” wrote on admirer.

“Smoke show,” another commented.

Bush has had a busy spring in south Florida, frequently hitting the beach and just as often sharing pictures of her revealing attire. In the last few weeks, the Instagram model topped the 1 million subscriber mark and has upped the frequency of her posts, possibly owing to the more amendable weather than she endures the rest of the year while Jordan is playing for the Buffalo Bills. The pictures are heavy on bikinis, usually showing off plenty of skin.

Bush’s Instagram page is a mix of modeling shots and glimpses into her family life, with Rachel showing what it’s like to be an NFL wife. She posts a number of pictures from games, following Jordan on the road and looking after their young daughter.

Late in the last season, Rachel even showed her team spirit by donning a red, white, and blue Bills bikini and posing outside after a snowstorm. The picture made the rounds on Bills message boards and endeared the well-endowed 21-year-old to fans of the team.

But it’s a lot more than just football fans following her now. Bush is one of the fastest-rising stars in a crowded landscape of Instagram models and influencers, and has parlayed her attention into some major deals. Rachel frequently shares sponsored posts for swimwear and fashion brands. She has also forged friendships with some other Instagram power-players, including reality television star Khloe Kardashian, who frequently leaves supportive comments on Rachel’s posts.