Nina Dobrev Flaunts Cleavage In Skimpy Bathing Suit

Nina Dobrev is showing off her beach body while having some fun in the sun.

On Friday, the former Vampire Diaries star took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a sexy one-piece bathing suit while having a blast with a friend.

In the photo, Dobrev is spotted wearing a low cut black and white bathing suit, which shows off the actress’ ample cleavage and famous figure.

Nina’s long, lean legs are on full display as she stands on the deck of a yacht and strikes a goofy pose with a friend. Dobrev has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fall over her shoulder and down her back.

Nina sports a pair of sunglasses and a minimal makeup look in the sexy snapshot. Meanwhile, her girlfriend dons a white bathing suit and covers herself in a light blue towel as she smiles for the camera while wearing a pair of white sunglasses.

A gorgeous ocean view can be seen behind the two gal pals, which includes vast waters, a blue sky, and some white, fluffy clouds. Meanwhile, the yacht that they’re on seems to have its own swimming pool.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina Dobrev was recently spotted in Cannes wearing a bathing suit as she snuggled up to her new boyfriend, Grant Mellon.

The couple had seemingly just gone for a swim as they were wet from the water. The pair leaned in to embrace and share a kiss as paparazzi snapped a photo of them during the private moment.

Sources tell People Magazine that Nina and Grant have been keeping their relationship under wraps, but were spotted earlier this year taking in an L.A. Lakers game.

An insider claims that the pair are getting “serious” with one another after Nina’s previous relationships with actors Glen Powell and her Vampire Diaries co-star, Ian Somerhalder, fizzled out.

Recently, Dobrev’s sitcom, Fam, was canceled not long after she expressed interest in doing a more female-driven drama series, like Big Little Lies.

“I cannot wait for next season. That bond and that womanhood is something that’s really strong. It’s great that we’re seeing it translated on film and in life and that it was right before the [#MeToo] movement, but the timing could not have been better,” Dobrev told Variety of the female-led HBO series.

Fans can see more of Nina Dobrev by following the actress on Instagram.