‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Reza Farahan Gets A Restraining Order Against MJ’s Husband, Tommy

Things have gotten strained and strange between the cast members of the Bravo series Shahs of Sunset as Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid are no longer speaking, and things have gotten ugly between their respective spouses.

People Magazine says that the police got involved in the matter after Reza reported that MJ’s husband, Tommy Feight, vandalized the home Reza shares with his husband, Adam. In response, MJ was unusually quiet, posting a cryptic photo on Instagram with her face mostly obscured by her hair with the caption, “B in love with who u r.”

Last week, Reza and Adam were granted a restraining order in Los Angeles Superior Court against Javid’s husband, Tommy Feight, according to documents procured by The Blast. Feight has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Farahan, his home, his job, his vehicle and his husband, Adam Farahan.

Court documents state that Reza reported that Feight “vandalized his home and threatened to kill him.” The LAPD confirmed that Farahan has received a restraining order against Feight, and that he filed a complaint in reference to the vandalism of his home.

Tommy Feight has not been charged with any crime, and Bravo has no comment on the matter.

Mercedes Javid: Reza Farahan is going down a ‘dark path’ in #Shahs feud https://t.co/SkTCheF4ue pic.twitter.com/ZOEd6vYhga — Page Six (@PageSix) May 24, 2019

But Farahan was willing to make a statement to say that his friendship with Javid is over for good, saying things have gone too far.

“I can never be friends with her again. This is now beyond reality TV, this is real-life stuff that I’m dealing with. I’m dealing with restraining orders, and I’m dealing with thousands and thousands of property damage. This is stuff that you can’t go back from. You can’t undo this. … I’m speechless, I’m devastated.”

Loading...

Reza blames the problems on a power struggle, with MJ wanting to be the “ring leader” of their friend circle.

But PageSix says that Javid is disappointed by Reza’s behavior, saying that he has truly taken the low road in this feud, and her old friend has taken a “dark path.”

“It deeply saddens me that my former friend is battling with his demons and has decided to go this low to hurt me. The more he goes down this dark path, the harder it will be for him to recover from it.”

Mercedes Javid has had a rough few months as she ended up in ICU after giving birth to her first child. She says that while she was hospitalized, Reza blocked her on social media and posted screenshots of private text conversations.