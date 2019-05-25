Julianna Margulies Reveals Why She Hasn’t Appeared On ‘The Good Fight’

Julianna Margulies has just revealed the reason she turned down CBS’ offer to appear on Season 3 of The Good Fight, according to a report from People.

Margulies originally starred in the network’s legal drama, The Good Wife, as Alicia Florrick, for seven seasons. After the show ended, CBS announced a spinoff, The Good Fight, focused on Alicia’s friends and fellow lawyers Diane Lockhart, played by Christine Baranski, and Lucca Quinn, played by Cush Jumbo. The series also stars Rose Leslie as Maia Rindell, Delroy Lindo as Adrian Boseman, and Audra McDonald as Liz Lawrence.

In a new interview with EW Radio and Sirius XM’s Jessica Shaw, Margulies said when the creators of the shows, Robert and Michelle King, contacted her, she was excited about the possibility of reprising her role and reuniting with her co-stars.

“While I was shooting The Hot Zone, [Robert and Michelle King] called me and said, ‘We think enough time’s gone by, the show’s got its own legs, we’d love to have Alicia come back,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Oh my God sign me up, I’m so excited. I get to work with my friends. Great writing. I miss Alicia.'”

Unfortunately, Margulies did not end up appearing on The Good Fight because the two parties could not come to an agreement regarding Margulies’ salary for the proposed three-episode arc.

“I was asking what I got paid on The Good Wife. So, a spin-off of my show, to play a character that created that show, was asking what she should get paid, and it wasn’t asking for the moon,” the actress explained.

Margulies went on to acknowledge her privilege of being able to turn down a job. She admitted she doesn’t like talking about money and finds it “crass” but she felt moved to take a stand for actresses who “don’t have the voice or the power” to speak up.

The actress also said admitted that she has been covering for the network during interviews. Margulies said that she used to make up excuses for not being able to do the show but now, she’s ready to share her truth.

At the end of the day, Margulies is holding no grudges. The actress said she isn’t angry at the way things unravelled and would happily return to The Good Fight if CBS agrees to pay her the requested salary.

The Good Fight wrapped its third season earlier this month and has been renewed for a fourth season at CBS All Access, according to a report from Variety.