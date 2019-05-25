Harvey Weinstein Will Pay Accusers $30 Million In Tentative New Deal

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has reached a tentative settlement in which $30 million will be given to his accusers and creditors. All together, Weinstein will have pay around $44 million, with the other $14 million going to lawyers’ fees.

Though the deal has not been finalized, most of the details have been hammered out, according to sources.

Harvey Weinstein, once one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, had a dramatic fall from grace after an October, 2017, article in The New York Times detailed multiple accusations against him, ranging from sexual harassment to rape. His victims were many, and even included famous faces like Lupita Nyong’o, Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, and Paz De La Huerta.

The accusations against Weinstein have also been credited as the catalyst for the #metoo movement, a cultural movement in which women have begun to come forward to hold men accountable for sexism or assault. Hollywood, which was hit particularly hard, also established Time’s Up, a legal defense fund for those who are victims of harassment.

Actress Paz De La Huerta, who was in Boardwalk Empire, was one of the plaintiffs in the recent settlement. Her lawyer, Aaron Filler, gave a statement.

“It’s been a long, complex process, and we do feel this settlement provides a measure of justice though it’s not everything one might hope for, and it reflects a long effort to reach a compromise between different parties… to some of the money from the whole Weinstein enterprise,” he said.

However, not everyone was happy with the settlement. Wedil David, who claimed that Weinstein raped her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2015, denounced the deal via her attorneys, Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer.

“Sadly, rather than adequately compensate the rape and sexual assault victims of Harvey Weinstein…the proposed deal would provide millions of dollars to the ultra-wealthy directors of the Weinstein Company…and their big firm lawyers,” her counsel said in a statement.

“Our client does not begrudge any victim who accepts a settlement that she finds acceptable. But she will not participate in a process that is fundamentally flawed and unfair.”

Another person who rejected the settlement is Hollywood actress Ashley Judd. Her lawyers have said that she is not a part of the settlement, and that her case against the former Hollywood power player is still ongoing.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

However, Filler maintains that the Weinstein finances were in shambles, and pushing for more could sabotage the ability to settle at all.

In addition to this current case, Weinstein is also facing criminal charges related to sexual assault in New York, where he is currently out on bail. The former movie mogul maintains his innocence related to all charges.