Tammy Hembrow Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction After Popping Out Of Skin-Tight Dress

Tammy Hembrow suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction this week. The model attended an influencer event in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, and popped out of her dress while posing for photos on the red carpet.

According to The Daily Mail, Tammy Hembrow was wearing a barely there dress to the event. The extremely short mini dress left very little to the imagination and showed off Tammy’s famous curves, including her backside and lean legs.

The pink, silk dress hugged Hembrow’s figure and showed off her ample cleavage with its low cut. During one photo session, Tammy’s bare chest busted out of the dress, showing a bit too much.

Meanwhile, the social media sensation had her long, platinum blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Hembrow sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and a bold pink eye shadow. Tammy also donned a bronzed glow, a light pink lip color, and white colored polish on her nails.

The model completed her look by wearing a small diamond stud in her nose, and pink sparkly heels on her feet.

During the event, Tammy snuggled up to pose with other models, which left quite a few photos of her unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tammy Hembrow is known for her social media presence, and boasts over 9 million followers on Instagram.

The model and fitness guru is also a close friend of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. Tammy was even rumored to be dating Kylie’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

Loading...

One insider claims that Tammy and Tyga even recently hooked up when Hembrow met the rapper on his tour.

“They traveled up to Brisbane separately and hooked up again later on. She’s basically doing his whole Australian tour with him. Tammy spent all night backstage (or on the side of the stage) as if she was his girlfriend. She was walking round with her AAA pass on display for everyone to see,” an insider told The Daily Mail about Hembrow’s relationship with Tyga.

Meanwhile, Tammy’s sister, Amy Hembrow, who is also her spokesperson, claims that there is nothing romantic going on between the model and the rapper, but that they are simply good friends.

Fans can see more of Tammy Hembrow’s sexy photos by following the model on Instagram.