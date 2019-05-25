Jasmine Tookes Goes Braless Under Sheer Dress On Instagram

Jasmine Tookes attended the Cannes in major style, as she sported a blue sheer dress that likely had heads turning. She shared a mixture of professional and personal photos of the event with her fans on Instagram, including some selfies that had people talking. One post, in particular, had four photos in total, the first three showed her in the blue dress and a fourth showed her in a different outfit. All three photos showed her smiling in the glam ensemble, as she went braless and left little to the imagination, thanks to the sheer fabric. There were blue sequins and other beading that adorned the dress and censored her chest somewhat. The blue dress also had a plunging neckline.

The other selfies also revealed her flawless makeup, which included heavy blush and brown eyeshadow. Her lips were also done with glossy lipstick, and Jasmine accessorized with a pair of glittering earrings.

In comparison, the fourth photo showed her in an entirely different outfit, as it was likely taken after she was done with makeup but before she was done getting dressed. Tookes was spotted in a strapless black bra, along with a blue shirt that was falling down her shoulders. Her hair looked great, as she wore it in a low bun with bangs falling down the sides of her face.

Since then, Tookes has also posted one photo that was geo-tagged at Monte-Carlo, Monaco. In the Instagram post, the model wore a white blazer top and a floral dress. She grabbed at a black crossbody purse with her right hand and popped her left foot for the shot.

In other news, the model previously opened up to Glamour Magazine about her habits and life as a popular model.

“It is cool, you don’t have to be sexy for anyone else, you have to be sexy for yourself! It’s all about self-love and feeling good about yourself. You can go to Victoria’s Secret and put on lingerie and it can be for you. It doesn’t have to be for a man.”

“I would advise styling a blouse top so you can see the bra in the middle – that way it’s a little mysterious. You don’t have to show everything, just a little peek will do!” advised Jasmine, when she was asked about her fashion tricks.

“A lot of girls are wearing the wrong size bra,” added Tookes, saying that she thinks it’s important that everything should fit properly.