‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Skintight Bodysuit On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil flaunted her fiery hot figure in a skintight blue bodysuit on Instagram. The 26-year-old stunner’s outfit appeared to be a mashup of an ice skater and superhero’s costume. The top was sparkly and adorned with rhinestones while the bottom half was sheer, revealing that she had on matching underwear.

Based on the caption, it appears that this is a throwback photo. A glance at her previous photos reveals that she wore it to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 launch party. Haley previously posted photos of herself wearing the bodysuit at the party and in one of them, she’s with one of this year’s cover girls, veteran supermodel, Tyra Banks.

“My biggest modeling inspiration as well as a boss, powerhouse female… the one and only @tyrabanks,” she wrote in the caption of the photo on Instagram. “Thank you for being an inspiration to every woman out there that you can do whatever you damn please if you work hard enough and fight to break down the barriers.”

Haley is one of the winners of Sports Illustrated’s model search last year so she’s a rookie model in this issue. As SI.com notes, she ‘s a former Miss Minnesota and has been married to Carolina Panther’s player Matt Kalil since 2015.

But it looks like being a Sports Illustrated model is a lot different from being a typical model in the fashion world. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Haley said that SI models don’t worry about eating too many carbs.

“When it comes to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, [editor], MJ Day, says when you book SI Swimsuit, you should eat a sandwich!” she quipped. “They want you to be who you are.”

Kalil confessed to loving Taco Bell, her favorite meal from the chain restaurant is the chipotle chicken grillers and the cheese quesadilla.

And while she loves gracing the pages of the magazine, Haley admitted that she has bigger dreams. She wants to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. This year the magazine has three cover girls, Tyra Banks, Ashley Morgan, and Camille Kostek. Haley and Camille have something in common other than both being rookie SI models. Both women have significant others who have played in the NFL. Camille is dating former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski who retired after the Super Bowl this year.

Haley also told Fox News that the Sports Illustrated photo shoot was empowering because there were lots of women on set who were very encouraging. She said that the crew also respected her creative decisions when it came to choices about posing.

“Usually a model doesn’t get to decide what they want, but for Sports Illustrated, it’s all about what you want, so that kind of helps your confidence,” she said.