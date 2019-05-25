Bella Hadid Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Pink Swimsuit On Instagram

Bella Hadid has been doing some amazing photoshoots for different Vogue Magazine editions around the world. She revealed her cover for Vogue Espana a couple of days ago, along with the July cover for Vogue Japan that featured her. In particular, some of the photos from the Spain shoot are being posted on Instagram, including some cute snapshots of the model wearing swimwear.

In the photo, Hadid was spotted in a skintight bubblegum pink one piece that left little to the imagination. She was spotted standing in the shallow waves at the ocean with rock formations around her, as she appeared to be pulling down or pulling up a pair of pink pants. Bella laughed while closing her eyes, and tugged at the pants with both of her hands. Her hair was down and blowing in the wind.

In related news, Hadid shared the cover for the Spain issue several days ago on Instagram. It was a black and white closeup portrait of the model as she gave a sultry look for the camera. Her hair was down, and it was cropped in such a way that it was hard to see her outfit. The post was liked by over 424,000 fans.

But that’s not all, with another Instagram photo revealing what Bella was wearing on the cover of the magazine. It was a revealing one piece with very small bottoms, with cutouts on the sides that left some of her chest exposed. Bella held her head with her hands for the shot, and looked to her left.

In an interview for Harper’s Bazaar that was given by her model sister, Gigi, Bella revealed the struggles she’s had to go through that were, most of the time, misinterpreted by fans.

“For a while I fought a lot of battles—with myself, with people online—and it brought me down. When people would say, ‘Oh, she’s so mean,’ I wanted to say, ‘Maybe I’ve just had a bad day! Or maybe I’ve just been crying.’ You never know what people are going through.”

Gigi prompted Bella to elaborate on how fans perceive her based on a single Instagram post.

“They see such a small piece of our lives, like paparazzi photos of us leaving the house. You know how awkward that is? To walk out of your own home and have 40 people waiting outside. And then you need to smile at random strangers.”

But with over 24.5 million followers on Instagram alone, it’s no wonder that there are so many fans that want to know more about Bella.