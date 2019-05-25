American Bombshell Joy Corrigan Strikes A Side Pose To Display Her Well-Toned Booty On Instagram

American model Joy Corrigan is famous for flaunting her incredible model figure on Instagram. To tease her fans and leave them salivating, the model posted a new picture — one which immediately heated up her page.

In the snap, the 25-year-old hottie could be seen donning a skimpy, neon green bodysuit with a thong-style cut that accentuated her famous figure. And as she deliberately struck a side pose, she provided a generous view of her booty to her fans — a move that won her nothing but appreciation and admiration from her legions of followers.

Wearing a full face of makeup comprising nude and subtle shades, Joy tied her hair into a bun and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a chain. The picture was captured in a desert and the model looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, the North Carolina native informed her fans about her upcoming range of ‘sustainable clothing brand’ which she named “Naked Species.” According to the Instagram page of Joy’s clothing line, she has attempted to “redefine art into fashion for the conscious human” so as to “make a future for all species.” With the onset of summer, it seems like Joy will be launching her brand soon.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans wrote that Joy is a “goddess”, while another one said that she is “extremely hot.” Another fan said that Joy is “killing the game,” while an admirer added that he is in love with the model. Other fans, per usual, expressed their admiration for the stunner by using various emojis.

Prior to posting the said snap, Joy treated her fans to a picture wherein she demonstrated how amazingly flexible and fit her body is. Captured in Lake Powell — a reservoir on the Colorado River, straddling the border between Utah and Arizona — the model could be seen donning a lilac-colored sports bra and matching gym pants while completely bending her body. As of the writing of this article, the picture garnered more than 19,000 likes and close to 200 comments.

“Body goals of the day,” wrote one person, while another one said that he is amazed at Joy’s flexibility and level of fitness.

According to an article by Maxim, when it comes to dating, Joy doesn’t believe in conventional ways and follows her heart. When asked how does she let a man know if she’s interested in him, the model said the following.