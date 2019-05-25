Natalie Roser Flaunts Booty In Nude-Toned Thong On Instagram

Natalie Roser has been posting a ton of fun bikini and lingerie pics lately on Instagram. Her newest post showed her posing in a nude-toned thong, as she even admitted that others may mistake you for being naked when wearing it. The thong was barely visible since it matched her skin tone so well, and Natalie faced her back to the camera. She also wore a white crop top with big sleeves and sipped a glass of wine for the shot. She stood inside a well decorated modern room, with white chairs that were low to the ground and a green indoor plant. She wore her hair down in soft curls, and the photo has been liked over 39,000 times.

And yesterday, the model showed off her impressive strength in a post that was all about her workout at Harmony Studios Pilates. She wore an outfit consisting of a black sports bra that read “alo” in white font, along with skintight leggings that had decorative holes in the front of her thighs. Natalie was spotted sitting on the ground, and mid-pose while working out using a couple of bars. The final piece of the update was a video, which showed Roser doing pull-ups with her body hanging horizontally from the bars.

Seeing Roser’s workout likely reminds fans how she maintains her physique, which she’s been flaunting as of late. This includes her third newest Instagram post, which showed her at the beach in a leopard-print bikini. It had a classic cut, with her bottoms having black ties on the sides. The update has been liked over 15,000 times.

Speaking of her body, Natalie previously opened up about the subject to Women’s Health.

“I do four or five sessions a week. When I was 14 I was diagnosed with scoliosis, which is a spinal disorder, so that’s why I’ve always struggled with posture, back and muscle pain. My workouts are very specific and arranged around treatment of that. If I have a week or two off, I have to gradually build my body back up to the level that I’m able to work out at, because otherwise it can cause me a fair bit of grief… muscular pain. Ab stuff is really good for me.”

The model also revealed that at first, when she put on muscle easily, she was initially dissuaded by her agents. However, she added that she doesn’t listen to what others say her body should look like and that she’s “learnt to train just for myself.”