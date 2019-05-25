Halle Berry, 52, Flashes Cleavage In Sexy Leopard-Print Top On Instagram

Halle Berry knows how to bring the heat to Instagram. The stunning 52-year-old actress often flaunts her envy-inducing physique in skin-baring snaps, leaving her fan gushing over her ageless beauty in the process.

Whether she chooses to showcase her taut waistline, sculpted hips, or flawless décolletage, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress always captures the imagination with her steamy photos. For instance, the gorgeous Halle recently brought Instagram to its knees with a risqué close-up shot of her bikini-clad lower body, as reported by The Inquisitr earlier this week.

In the photo in question, the mother-of-two wore nothing but a barely-there string bikini – and an eye-catching collection of Bohemian-style rings on her fingers. The racy pic showcased her incredibly toned stomach, while also giving a glimpse of her chiseled thighs.

For her latest Instagram update, Halle posed for a much tamer snapshot, but still managed to send temperatures soaring with her smoking-hot look. Earlier today, the Hollywood A-lister took to the popular social media platform to post yet another sizzling photo – one that played up her other assets, putting her busty curves front and center.

The new photo saw Halle slip into a dainty animal-print top – one that she wore unbuttoned to show off her perfect cleavage. The Cloud Atlas actress showed quite a bit of skin in the alluring snap, cutting a very seductive figure in the plunging top.

Clad in an eye-popping leopard-print shirt, the Catwoman star channeled her inner feline as she posed among camouflaging lush vegetation. As she looked far into the distance with an intense gaze, Halle appeared to be portraying a predator waiting in the shadows to ambush is prey. Exhibiting the beginning of a fierce frown – one that conjured up images of the valiant Sofia, the character played by Halle in the recently released John Wick 3 movie – the timeless beauty parted her lips in a provocative way, showing that she certainly has what it takes to command the attention of legions of admirers all around the globe.

For the captivating shot, Halle styled her luscious highlighted tresses in soft waves, leaving a few loose tendrils to frame her beautiful face. She donned a face full of makeup, which included a dramatic and flawlessly executed smoky eye and blush-pink lipstick.

Perhaps the most important detail in the snapshot was Halle’s choice of jewelry. The Monster’s Ball actress teamed up her revealing outfit with a delicate gold necklace, one sporting an animal-themed pendant. The chic piece was designed and handmade by Star Animal Sundays, which Halle made sure to tag in her post and described as her “new obsession.”

Loading...

As expected, it didn’t take long for Halle’s fans to be completely beguiled by her latest Instagram pic. The photo racked up more than 6,600 likes within 15 minutes of having been posted – and ended up garnering close to 28,000 likes and nearly 450 comments in the span of two hours.

Many of her Instagram followers took to the comments section to express their admiration for Halle’s ravishing beauty.

“Wow!!!! Stunning!!!” wrote one fan, while another quipped, “Beautiful is an understatement.”

Meanwhile, one person proved to be a little more creative, asking Halle what her spirit animal was.

“Hummingbird,” the actress graciously replied, adding a sparkles emoji to her comment.