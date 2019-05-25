Iskra Lawrence Stuns In Sports Bra And Yoga Pants

Iskra Lawrence looked naturally stunning while clad in a sports bra and yoga pants, worn in a sponsored post on Instagram with L’Oreal Elvive.

The body positive model first shot to fame by being unafraid to embrace her natural curves. Despite finding prejudice in the industry, the British beauty has prevailed and has modeled for labels such as the aforementioned L’Oreal, lingerie brand Adore Me, and Aerie, the intimates branch of American Eagle.

In addition to speaking out to encourage body positivity, Iskra was named one of Forbes’s 30 under 30, and is a social media star, boasting over 4.4 million followers.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Iskra spoke of how she used to compare herself to other women and bodies before she learned the value of self-acceptance.

“You can’t compare yourself to anyone else. I try and use this advice daily. I didn’t actually fully believe that until I was maybe 21 or 22. I spent way too much time comparing myself to other people and you can never be them – so you constantly feel like you’re failing which is such a negative space to be in,” the blonde beauty explained.

“So, when I stopped doing that and realized ‘this is me’ – accepting all the bits that I had issues with – it just really freed me from that mindset.”

In the latest picture, Iskra looks fresh-faced and stunning.

This was not the only time this week that the social media star flaunted her midriff. The day before, the blonde beauty rocked an outfit that was comprised of white cargo pants, a white cropped denim jacket, and fashionable snakeskin patterned mules.

The shot was a candid photo of the model crossing the street in Cannes, and the model asked in the caption to credit the appropriate photographer.

The picture garnered positive engagement.

Iskra appeared to be a fan of the cropped white denim jacket, as she also wore the piece in an ensemble earlier in the week. The outfit — comprised of the jacket, a chic leopard print dress, and white jumbo sneakers — was worn to visit Facebook headquarters in London, where the model said she attended “some meetings.”

Iskra has spoken of the ways in which social media can be used for good, and it is possible that the model was visiting the headquarters on a mission to figure out ways to help young girls and boys who struggle with the negative aspects of the platform.

The picture earned positive engagement.