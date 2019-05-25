See Paris Hilton’s Music Video Honoring Kim Kardashian, ‘My Best Friend’s A**’

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have been making headlines ever since a “secret project” Instagram post saw the two pair up earlier this month. Paris and Kim in tiny silver dresses had somewhat of a throwback feel, but it was pointing towards things to come.

Today marks Paris Hilton dropping her latest single. “My Best Friend’s A**” is now officially released, it’s got a music video, and it comes complete with the woman behind Hollywood’s most famous rear. As E! News reports on May 24, Kim Kardashian’s presence in the video came with a personal invite – for Paris, excluding “the most infamous a**” would have been “a crime.”

Paris said that Kim was already on the video’s set within two days of being invited to participate. The heiress and DJ described the experience as “just perfect.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star features one-third of the way through the video. She’s twinning with The Simple Life star in the same silver dress teased in Paris’ Instagram updates. A knowing smile from a 38-year-old Kim suggests she knows she’s still got it. “My Best Friend’s A**” may be a brand new track, but it takes fans back to a friendship that feels age-old.

Paris and Kim dominated the 2000s. Their “it” girl status and high-profile friendship seemed to take them everywhere. Their outfits were tiny, their nights were late, and it wasn’t uncommon to see the pair emptying Louis Vuitton together. In 2006, the pair attended the season premiere of Entourage. In 2007, they celebrated New Year’s Day in Sydney, Australia. While Kim held somewhat of a lowly rank as Paris Hilton’s stylist, her Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame quickly saw the tables turn. Kim is now arguably much more famous than Paris. She also has a significantly higher Instagram following – Kim’s 139 million followers far outstrip Paris’ 10.8 million.

Loading...

Ultimately, the song’s title seems to be a tongue-in-cheek reference. While “My Best Friend’s A**” doesn’t come advertised as being about Kim, figuring out the link isn’t rocket science. Kim and Paris once seemed to be the very best of friends, and the friendship is still pretty strong. As to the rear, Kim’s curvaceous behind has been legendary ever since she hit the Hollywood circle.

Kim seems to have ushered in an age of body positivity that’s both encouraging and empowering. Her revealing or fully nude selfies embrace femininity. Additionally, the concept that flaunting it isn’t something to shy away from. While the mother of four’s shapely behind isn’t alone in Hollywood, it does seem to have been cherry-picked by Ms. Hilton. Well, there’s also the friendship.