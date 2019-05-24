The ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Cast Refused To Film With Jill Zarin, Will She Appear On Season 11?

Jill Zarin is opening up about being ousted from the group.

Jill Zarin’s fans were thrilled to learn of her return to The Real Housewives of New York City, but they may not be seeing her as much as they hoped on Season 11. In fact, they may not see her much at all.

During an appearance on TalkShopLive this week, via the Daily Mail, Zarin said that she wasn’t sure if she would be featured on the show or not and said she was “a little sad” about her failed return to the Bravo TV reality series. According to Zarin, she attempted to reacquaint herself with the group, but didn’t have much luck.

“The thing was, what I filmed was inviting them to a birthday party I was having, and they didn’t wanna come,” she explained. “The girls didn’t wanna do it, so it just never happened.”

Zarin was part of the original cast of The Real Housewives of New York City when the series first began airing in 2008, but was booted from the show after its fourth season, along with Kelly Bensimon, Alex McCord, and Cindy Barshop. As fans will recall, the shakeup was quite severe and resulted in the addition of Aviva Drescher, Carole Radziwill, and Heather Thomson, all of whom have since parted ways with the show.

While Zarin said she wasn’t sure if she would be featured on Season 11, she did suggest there was a possibility that she would be seen next week and noted that she actually saw the back of her head in a commercial for the upcoming show.

At the end of last year, a source claimed Zarin was “busy” filming with her co-stars for the new season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

“Jill Zarin has been busy filming with the ladies of RHONY,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time. “She’s feeling nervous about making her return because she hasn’t been on the show in quite some time and a lot has changed since her departure.”

Loading...

“She will be back in a part-time role to start,” the source continued. “She hasn’t filmed with the ladies in quite some time, so even though she’s friends with several of them off-camera, it’s a different dynamic when part of the cast again. Jill felt it was best to come back part-time and see how it goes.”

According to the report, Zarin really missed the show and felt excited to be rejoining the series for Season 11.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.