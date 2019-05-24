Jenelle Evans And David Eason Custody Update: When Will The Fired ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Learn Her Kids’ Fate?

The kids were taken by CPS after David Eason killed their dog.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have endured four days of custody hearings but they have not yet been able to regain custody of their children.

After their kids, including 11-year-old Maryssa, four-year-old Kaiser, and two-year-old Ensley, were taken from their North Carolina home following Eason’s killing of their family dog, Nugget, the fired Teen Mom 2 couple embarked on a custody battle with their exes and Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, who has custody of her oldest son, nine-year-old Jace.

Unfortunately, after their latest hearing, the couple was again seen leaving court without their kids and according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, they won’t know if they will be getting their children back until after the Memorial Day holiday. As the outlet explained, Evans and Eason are due back in court on Tuesday, where a judge is expected to make a final ruling on where the children will remain.

Until Tuesday, Evans and Eason’s kids will be staying with their temporary guardians. As The Ashley explained, Ensley, who Evans and Eason share, is currently with her mother, as is Jace. Meanwhile, Kaiser, who Evans shares with Nathan Griffith, is with his father, and Maryssa, who Eason shares with an ex, is staying with her maternal grandmother.

On Friday, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Evans “looked tired, scared and worn out” before reportedly leaving court early after complaining that she was not feeling well. Then, before she and Eason were reportedly scheduled to see their kids at a court-approved visitation center, where they would be supervised, Evans canceled.

“Jenelle indicated that she would not be able to make the visitation due to illness,” an insider said.

Evans and Eason have been in hot water with Child Protective Services for the past several weeks due to the murder of the dog, which also led Evans to be fired by MTV. As Eason’s Instagram followers may have seen, Eason took to his social media page after the animal’s killing and shared a video of Nugget nipping at Ensley as they sat together on a couch. Then, he posted a photo of Ensley with a red cheek and no broken skin and several people wanted to know why he went to such extremes with the animal.

In the caption of his now-deleted post, Eason said that he would do absolutely anything to protect his family.

